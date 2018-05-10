A group of South Korean lawmakers has paid a visit to Costa Rica’s new President Carlos Alvarado in their capacity as special envoys of President Moon Jae-in, Costa Rica’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Reps. Cho Jung-sik and Kim Sung-soo of the ruling Democratic Party traveled to the Central American nation as South Korea’s congratulatory delegation to Alvarado’s inauguration ceremony, which was held Tuesday. They also visited the new president and delivered a letter from Moon, the ministry said.

The South Korean lawmakers briefed Alvarado on the results of the recent inter-Korean summit between President Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and asked for Costa Rica’s interest and support for Seoul’s efforts toward peace.

According to the ministry, Cho expressed hope that the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries and that South Korea looks forward to greater cooperation with Costa Rica in infrastructure projects, such as airport construction, electronic government and environment.