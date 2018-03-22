One hundred thirty five students of La Carpio got their first day in their new school on Wednesday, with the opening of phase I of the school project that will benefit more than 2,100 students in one of the poorest neighborhoods on the west side of San Jose.

The school, Escuela Finca La Caja and Jardín de Niños, will have a student population of 1,735 grade school and 400 preschool children, in 2 buildings of 3 floors each and recreation areas, serving a community of some 40,000.

One of the main benefits the new school, is that now students will have the excellent conditions to receive physical education classes and music education. In addition, the school day goes from triple day to double day; that is, students will have two schedules; one from 7:00 a.m. to 12:10 p.m and another from 12:30 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Source (in Spanish): Presidencia.cr