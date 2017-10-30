The chief of the Policia de Transito (traffic police) in La Fortuna de San Carlos, Pedro Arce Arya, 56, took the life of his live-in girlfriend Sunday night and later took his own life.

According to preliminary reports, Arce used his regulation weapon for the murder and suicide.

The event occurred around 8:30 pm, in the corridor of the couple’s house, located in the Sonafluca community in La Fortuna.

According to neighbors and police, the event was caused by a problem between the couple, Arce had thrown his girlfriend from the house on Thursday. On Sunday, she returned and they argued.

Arce’s girlfriend was a 19-year-old girl whose identity was not released to the press. The young woman had been Arce’s sentimental partner since she was 15 years old, reported acquaintances.

The young girl had three bullet wounds to the head, while Arce one shot to the head.

Arce was well known in the area, being head of the area police unit since 2008.

