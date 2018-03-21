Passers-by through the Parque Central in San José were surprised by a new attraction in the park: a glass box with a mannequin and the new uniform of the Selección Nacional de Fútbol – national soccer team – that will be worn in the World Cup friendly against Scotland on Friday.

A similar display was placed in the central parks of the provinces of Alajuela, Heredia, Puntarenas and Limon. Guanacaste the only missing.

The display in the heart of the capital city featured the shirt with number 19 worn by Kendall Waston, an important figure of the National Team.

The new uniforms by New Balance will be delivered to members of the Federation, the national team’s coach, Oscar Ramírez and the players on Thursday in Scotland.

The design raised criticisms from some fans and even players; nevertheless, the company assures that the garment has many details that for now are not appreciated given they are in a glass case.

“The people have not finished seeing the design of the shirt … they only saw it inside a showcase, but this Thursday they will see it in detail,” explained Alberto Bissot, representing New Balance, adding the shirts will also available for purchase starting Thursday.