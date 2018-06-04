Costa Rica’s national team, La Seleccion or La Sele, is moving up three positions in the FIFA ranking. On June 7, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA; French for “International Federation of Association Football”) will be announcing the latest rankings.

But, as usual leaks at the FIFA ensure we get all the news before it is made official by the international governing body.

La Sele will be 23rd in the world, 8 points behind Mexico (15) and two ahead of the United States (25).

The top 10 in the FIFA are:

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Belgium

4. Portugal

5. Argentina

6. Switzerland

7. France

8. Poland

9. Spain

10. Chile

In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Costa Rica is in group E, meaning they will face the 34th ranked (Serbia), the 6th (Switzerland) and the number 2 in the ranking (Brazil).