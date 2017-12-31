Q MAGAZINE – Last Thursday, December 28, the immigration service registered the arrival in the country of U.S. citizen Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. The name may not sound familiar to you, but that is the real name of the famous artist Lady Gaga.


Lady Gaga’s from her album, Joanne. Courtesy of the artist.

The arrival of Germanotta in Costa Rica not only surprised those on the ground at the airport but also caused a commotion among the passengers of the commercial flight she flew to Costa Rica.

Typically, celebrities at the level of Lady Gaga fly private. But not this Germanotta.

A couple on the flight with Lady Gaga lit the social networks with their Tweets.

Jennifer’s hubby had a Tweet of his won to share.

The actress and singer joins other celebrities such as the actors Christian Bale and Norman Reedus who are enjoying their vacation in Costa Rica, as well as the Colombian actress Manuela González.

