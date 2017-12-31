Q MAGAZINE – Last Thursday, December 28, the immigration service registered the arrival in the country of U.S. citizen Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. The name may not sound familiar to you, but that is the real name of the famous artist Lady Gaga.

The arrival of Germanotta in Costa Rica not only surprised those on the ground at the airport but also caused a commotion among the passengers of the commercial flight she flew to Costa Rica.

Typically, celebrities at the level of Lady Gaga fly private. But not this Germanotta.

A couple on the flight with Lady Gaga lit the social networks with their Tweets.

So we just boarded a flight to Costa Rica and @ladygaga is on-board. I really need her to sing to us over the intercom. It is a crime to look so pretty on plane!! — Jennifer Taylor (@JENND0DD) December 29, 2017

There’s something remarkably comforting about having the most famous singer on earth on your flight. Who wants to be the pilot that screws up Gaga’s flight. #ladygagaisonmyflight — Jennifer Taylor (@JENND0DD) December 29, 2017

Doing the math and I’m pretty sure I have better odds than most of ending up stranded on a deserted island with @ladygaga. #ladygagaisonmyflight — Jennifer Taylor (@JENND0DD) December 29, 2017

Jennifer’s hubby had a Tweet of his won to share.

Confirmed. @ladygaga is on our flight to Costa Rica. I’ll try and get a photo without getting my ass kicked. — Mike Taylor (@MikeTaylorShow) December 29, 2017

The actress and singer joins other celebrities such as the actors Christian Bale and Norman Reedus who are enjoying their vacation in Costa Rica, as well as the Colombian actress Manuela González.