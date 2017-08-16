Starting January 1, 2018, LATAM Airlines Peru will begin service between Lima (LIM) and San Jose (SJO), Costa Rica, from 1 January 2018.

The airline will operate thrice-weekly on the route with Airbus A319 aircraft, with a capacity of 144.

The flights on Tuesday, Fridays and Sundays leave Lima at 12:50 pm, arriving in San Jose at 3:55 pm. From San Jose, flights leave at 5::12 pm, arriving in Lima at 8:02 pm local time.

LATAM will compete against the Colombian airline, Avianca on the route that offers daily service between Lima and San Jose.

LATAM Airlines is a South American airline holding company incorporated under Chilean law and headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The group also has offices in São Paulo, Brazil, with subsidiaries in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.

As of December 2016, LATAM Airlines Group is one of the largest airline groups in the world in terms of network connections, with its subsidiaries operating a combined fleet of 319 aircraft providing passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 23 countries; and 15 aircraft providing cargo services to 149 destinations in 28 countries. (Wikipedia)

LATAM’s main hubs are Santiago de Chile’s Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport; the Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru; Brazil’s São Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport ;and El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá in Colombia.

