Laura Chinchilla: From President to Pole Dancer?

Ok, before you get the wrong idea, no, our beloved Doña Laura has not hit financial hard times and having to take a job as pole dancer in a nightclub (strip club).

But, we can understand why, this after the usually dry and restrained former president shared photos on Instagram a few days practicing her “pininos” (first steps) in the art of pole dancing or “baile del tubo” in Spanish.

Noche de pole dance con gente encantadodora. #dance #pole #poledance A post shared by Laura Chinchilla (@laura_chinchillam) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

“Don’t think I’m dedicated to that. I have very dear friend whose daughter is in classes. There is a dance pole studio near my home and today there was a recital and I accompanied her,” doña Laura told said on the telephone. She added that she had been fascinated “what the girls do in classes. I loved it and enjoyed it.”

Asked if she could see herself being a pole dancer, she responded in typical doña Laura style, firm and honest (and laughing, in this case).

“Not even from afar. I love dance. As a young woman I took dance classes; Rogelio Lopez was one of my teachers. But I tell you: If I were young, I would surely be pole dancing.”

The former president, who just turned 58 a few days ago (March 28), stays in shape. She says she walks a lot and invests a good part of her time in the gym.

Since the mid 2000s, promoters of pole dance fitness competitions have been trying to change peoples’ perception of pole dance and to promote it as a non-sexual form of dance and acrobatics.

