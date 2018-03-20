Former president Laura Chinchilla was appointed as vice president of the World Leadership Alliance – Club de Madrid, an organization that has the mission of promoting democracy, its institutions and values around the world.

The entity is composed of former presidents and former prime ministers who have been democratically elected in their respective countries.

Agradezco al @CLUBdeMADRID la distinción. Será un honor seguir levantando las banderas de la democracia, la paz y la justicia social desde ese prestigioso foro global. https://t.co/J5aKC240j1 — Laura Chinchilla M. (@Laura_Ch) March 15, 2018

I thank @CLUBdeMADRID for the distinction. It will be an honor to continue raising the banners of democracy, peace and social justice from that prestigious global forum, “said the former president in her Twitter profile.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com