Former president Laura Chinchilla was appointed as vice president of the World Leadership Alliance – Club de Madrid, an organization that has the mission of promoting democracy, its institutions and values around the world.

The entity is composed of former presidents and former prime ministers who have been democratically elected in their respective countries.

I thank @CLUBdeMADRID for the distinction. It will be an honor to continue raising the banners of democracy, peace and social justice from that prestigious global forum, “said the former president in her Twitter profile.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com

