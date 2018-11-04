Tourists passing through the Daniel Oduber airport in Liberia, Costa Rica, will be able to take home a bit of the longevity of the Nicoyans.

Tea and infusions, flour, pinolillo de maiz morado, café de ojoche, chileras, honey, chocolates, condiments criollos, cookies and carao, are part of the 100% Guanacaste products sold in the Blue Zone store, in the airport terminal.

Arnaldo Garnier, president of Alimentos Azul Zone Nicoya, said the store seeks to offer a gastronomic and lifestyle experience to visitors.

“Through attractive, healthy products, with a history of life and that are part of our culture. They are foods based on scientific studies led by Dr. Luis Rosero of the UCR, with representatives of the CITA (National Center for Food Science and Technology) and Ciprona (Center for Research in Natural Products), on the healthy diet of the centenary nicoyana population,” explained Garnier.

Nicoya is one of the 5 blue zones of the planet. They are places on the planet where people the most longevity.

Because of its climate, lifestyle and diet, the Guanacaste lowlands are recognized as one of the blue zones, along with Sardinia (Italy), Okinawa (Japan), Ikaria (Greece) and Loma Linda (California).

