A gate that prevents the entry of Liberians, in addition to a large number of visitors from across the province and the country, to the “balneario natural del pueblo” (natural watering hole) will be removed in the next few days.

According to Liberia mayor Julio Viales, after a long time of being closed, access to this area of the Colorado River will be public again, so that its visitors enjoy one of the most important recreational areas of the canton of Liberia.

The Liberia city councilors confirmed this following Monday’s session.

Source: Guana/Noticias.com

Related