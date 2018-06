The bridge over the Virilla river connecting Lindora and Belen will again be closed nightly, from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The closures began on Monday night and will continue until Sunday, June 17.

The closure is to complete to allow heavy machinery on the current bridge, to finish the work that on the bridge that is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Plan out your travel accordingly using Waze or Google Maps for the best alternative.