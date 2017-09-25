September and October are the months for the worst of the rainy season, where the rains are intense and temperature a few degrees cooler than the rest of the year.
Few communities are spared during the rainy season. Flooding caused by rising rivers and landslides from the heavy downpours are normal. We’ve all seen what the Ruta 27 turns into, forcing Globalvia, the road concessionaire, to adopt a measure of road closures when driving on the San Jose – Caldera routes becomes unsafe.
On Sunday, 60 family in Barrio Mexico, in San Jose, had to be evacuated due to the flooding of the Torres river.
The water got into houses in the area of La Union. In total eight homes were flooded.
In Cartago, residents of Vista Hermosa San Rafael, in Oreamuno, a whirlwind (torbellino in Spanish) whipped their homes around noon on Sunday. According to witnesses, the strong winds raised blew out panels of zinc roofing from several homes and dark clouds formed in the sky.
Other communities not spared on Sunday by the winds and rain were in Zapote and San Francisco de Dos Rios.
The National Emergencies Commission – Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – declared a “yellow alert” for the Central Valley, Pacific coast and Zona Norte (northern zone).
The CNE reported more than 200 ‘incidents’ around the country and is asking the population to pay special attention to the rivers, sewers backing up and possible landslides.
The Interamericana Sur (Ruta 2 or San Jose – Paso Canoas) was closed between Palmar Norte and Paso Real, due to a landslide at kilometer 247. The landslide occurred Sunday and authorities are expecting between 24 and 48 hours before they can clean up the debris on the road.