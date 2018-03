For the first time in the history of Costa Rica, the German airline Lufthansa arrived at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), directly from Frankfurt (FRA), Germany.

The inaugural flight, an Airbus A340-300, with a maximum occupancy of 279 passengers, as received by Mauricio Ventura, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism.

The twice-weekly flights (Thursdays and Saturdays) arrives at the San Jose airport at 17:55, the return flight departing at 19:50.

