Former president Luis Guillermo Solis (2014-2018), accused of having created a “hueco fisal’, the crater of 900 billion colones in public finances, has turned to social networks to insist of his “innocence”.

Last week, by a majority (40 of 55), Legislators approved the report issued by the Commission of Income and Public Expenditure and have asked the Attorney General’s Office to open a criminal case against former President Luis Guillermo Solís, as well as former Finance Minister Helio Fallas, as well as disqualifying them from public office for 4 years.

