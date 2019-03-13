Rico’s TICO BULL – For the president who bucked tradition by banning his hame on public works, Luis Guillermo Solis’ (2014-2018) portrait will take up the last space left on the wall of the Hall of Presidents.

The portrait is expected up on the wall on April 25.

Antonio Ayales, director of the Legislative Assembly, confirmed he managed to coordinate with Luis Guillermo to that his portrait will be unveiled that day, adding that there is no protocol regarding the date of the unveiling of the portraits, taking into account that the one of Laura Chinchilla (2010-2014) was unveiled on December 1, 2015, almost two years after leaving office.

According to Ayales, that unlike the other presidents, Solis made a somewhat particular request.

In keeping with his ‘no plaques for me’, Luisgui asked for a simple ceremony and none of the traditional toast following the unveiling, he would get to choose the artist and also choose the guests who will attend the unveiling.

No more room on the wall

Current president Carlos Alvarado is out of luck. In a few years, when his presidential term ends on May 8, 2022, there will be no more room on the wall for him.

Consulted on that, Marianela Jiménez, Director of Communication at the Casa Presidencial, said “president (Carlos) would not answer that question because it does not make sense. I think he would even get angry because he still has three left (on his term).”

But wait, it won’t be so bad for him, his government will, in addition, to celebrate the country’s bicentennial, it will also, maybe, perhaps, if all goes well, inaugurate a new Legislative Assembly building. And it is expected there will be a new and bigger wall for the past and future past presidents.

The new building is currently under construction, a concrete structure adjacent and overshadowing the current old and falling apart legislative building.

The potential completion for the new building could come as early as next year (2020). However, this is Costa Rica after all and a project completion timetable is only a guideline and not set in concrete (pun intended).

Presidential portrait trivia

In total there are 48 portraits of the former heads of state and former presidents, the first one is of Juan Mora Fernández and the last one is of Laura Chinchilla hanging in the Hall of Presidents.

Each of the portraits is insured by the state insurer, the Instituto Nacional de Seguros ((INS).

The Hall of Presidents was inaugurated in 1833.

One of the portraits, that of Federico Tinoco (1917-1919) has been the source of controversy over the years, including its taking down for almost 16 years, re-hung in 2010.

