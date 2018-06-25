The Venezuelan regime has finally spoken about the crisis in Nicaragua that has been ongoing for two months. Through a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Maduro administration condemned the violence that has left more than 200 dead, but, as expected, placed the blame squarely on the Nicaraguan opposition forces.

According to the Maduro dictatorship, it is in fact the Nicaraguan opposition that has been unleashing violence in the Central American country with the supposed purpose of “seizing power by undemocratic means”; this is despite the fact that all the evidence incriminates the government of Daniel Ortega for the excessive repression.

The letter, in which Maduro’s administration allegedly regrets “deeply and painfully the loss of human lives” is not only shameless and offensive to Nicaraguan society that struggles every day to achieve justice and democracy and sees its young people risk their lives for merely exercising their right to freedom of expression, but also for the Venezuelan people and for the rest of the international community that has witnessed the crimes perpetrated by the two socialist dictatorships.

In its brazen and shameless statement the Maduro regime “recalled” that in 2017 “the Venezuelan people were also subjected to the same type of crimes” that are now being committed in Nicaragua, and called for “peace and reconciliation”, arguing that this would only be achieved through dialogue and not by “the use of excessive and irrational violence.”

It should be noted that during the period of anti-government protests in Venezuela there was also a massacre in which more than a hundred people were killed, and although at least four dialogues were attempted between the Maduro dictatorship and representatives of the opposition, the dialogue did not prove to be fruitful in the least.

So far, the only one who has favored meeting at the negotiation table has been the illegitimate president of Venezuela, because he managed to placate the protests by promising democratic advances that never materialized.

In the June 17 statement, Venezuela also accused the international community of “encouraging” through its statements “the conflict” that Nicaragua is currently enduring.

The truth is that the statement should not be surprising, since the Maduro regime has a consistent policy of sidelining the truth. One example of this is the recent statements by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza about Venezuela’s relations with other countries.

According to the diplomat, the petrostate “never had enjoyed as many positive international relations as it has today”; blatantly ignoring the obvious fact that little by little the international community has moved away from the dictatorship and has isolated the nation.

More than 90% of North and South American countries have turned their backs on the regime, and the few countries that still insist on supporting it are traditional allies that follow the same socialist and authoritarian political system.

Currently, Maduro’s support could be rather detrimental to Ortega, since having him as a friend is further evidence that his actions are aligned with those of Venezuela, and the similarities between both governments are already beginning to unleash international reactions and pressure.

Source: Panampost.com

Related

Article originally appeared on Today Venezuela and is republished here with permission.