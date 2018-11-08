The majority of Central American migrants, who have been staying in a temporary accommodation center in Mexico City on their way to the United States have refused to receive the status of refugees in Mexico, the country’s Interior Ministry said.
The migrants had also refused to join the government’s support program, which allows applicants to receive access to job opportunities, education and medical care, the ministry said in a communique on Wednesday.
