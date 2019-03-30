Víktor Rom, a well-known international porn star, will visit Costa Rica for the first time next week for two shows, but before that, he gave a little boost to the self-esteem to some saying that “size” is not important.

Rom, 38, “Best porn actor” in 2016, Venezuelan, born in San Cristóbal, in the state of Táchira, spoke on Wednesday with La Teja from Mallorca, Spain, where he took a few days off from his busy schedule.

Viktor does not like to give his real name. So both in the adult film industry and to his friends he is known as Víktor Rom.

The porn star says he chose Viktor meaning rudeness, power, passion and having a perverted mind; while Rom for him signifies Rome, his favorite city.

About his work, Rom, who is also known as The Sex Machine, commented that he became a hit in Europe because, as a good Latino, he knows how to do his job very well.

“Size does not matter, what matters is how to f*** in front of the camera and know how to move in bed. And for those who start it is advisable to do it with a star, so they will make themselves known and the producers will look for you,” he said.

Rom will be in Costa Rica from April 2 to April 9 to perform to shows on April 5 at Puchos, a gay night club (strip club), in San Jose. He will be performing solo, dancing au naturel. Rom says there will be some surprises, but he won’t give up.

“I went to Guatemala to do just one show and the madness was such that they hired me for another. And it was there in Guatemala that I met Alfredo, from Puchos, and it was like the opportunity to do these two shows in Costa Rica,” explained Rom.

Rom, who lives in Barcelona, Spain said he has never been in Costa Rica, but that he is a very good friend of Costa Rican porn actor Gabo Molina, who in the industry is known as Ken Summer.

“Ken recorded his first film with me and since then we have known each other and we have met many times in Germany and other countries where they hire us. We met three days ago and he told me that I had to take advantage of the visit to Costa Rica to know the beaches because they are very beautiful,” he explained.

Viktor said he left his native country seven years ago, where he worked as a criminal lawyer and had two postgraduate degrees. He confessed that when he started in the porn industry when in his country they realized that he was a porn actor abroad, he even received death threats.

“The recognitions were changing that. Once I got the first ones they began to say ‘our Venezuelan porn actor’. I brought my family here little by little and maybe sometimes what I miss about Venezuela are those times when we were all together and we were very happy and we did not realize how happy we were,” he said.

The actor said that although he was a lawyer, his dream was always to be a porn star and that he is happy with his current work, so much so that his next project is to create his own adult film production company.

Related