A man, 61 years of age, identified by authorities by his surname, Quirós López, was stabbed and killed by his own brother on Monday after he was surprised, apparently at the time had intended to sexually abuse his brother’s common-law wife.

The event occurred Monday afternoon in the town of Dos Brazos de Puerto Jimenez, in Golfito, in a ‘champa’ (a plastic ranch), where the woman lived with the two brothers for several months.

According to the police report, the surviving brother said he ran when he heard his woman’s cry for help, hitting his brother with a stick at first and then stabbing him in the neck with the knife he was carrying.

Apparently, the three had been drinking before the incident. The brothers were engaged in gold prospecting in the area. The case is now in the hands of the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ).