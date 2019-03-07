The family of a police officer killed when defending himself from a robbery in his house, on September 19, 2017, in Cocorí de Agua Caliente de Cartago, expressed their disappointment that the only convicted of that crime will not spend a single day in jail.

Rafael Fernando Navarro Trejos, 45, and his son José Fernando Navarro Mata were accused of shooting Fernando Calderón Aguilar, while inside his house, on his day off.

The elder Navarro was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in prison for the homicide and 6 months for theft, while the son was acquitted.

Due to the sentence being only six years, Navarro Trejos will not spend a single day in jail because he was given the benefit of under house arrest – ‘casa por cárcel’ in Spanish.

The court explained that the younger Navarro was acquitted because he stayed behind, waiting on his father outside the police officer’s house, while his father who went inside to steal a bicycle, used excessive force by killing his victim even though he had him subdued.

The family of the victim reacted with indignation because they believe that the officer was killed while defending his house and his property.

Family members say they will seek legal advice to appeal the sentence.

Related