Two on a motorcycle shot a restaurant owner in the Momentum commercial center in Lindora. The attack occurred at 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

Enrique Arguedas, deputy director of the Fuerza Publica (national police) said that the victim, identified as Marcelo Torres, owner of the Artisano restaurant, was approached by two occupants on a dark motorcycle. “The businessman was outside his business at the time he was hit,” said Arguedas.

The police official said the men fled the scene towards Belen, and an extensive search operation to try to find the suspects was undertaken.

A witness, who preferred not to be identified, explained that at the time of the shooting he was 10 meters away so he heard everything clearly.

“The assassins were traveling on a motorcycle and they were not wearing helmets. Apparently, it was a man and a woman. Luckily there were no stray bullets,” said the witness.

Torres was rushed to hospital in critical condition.