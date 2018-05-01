In a routine traffic check, on suspicion of illegal transportation, a man was detained on a previous arrest warrant and traveling with a minor with whom he allegedly maintained a relationship.

When asked if they were family, the man bolted out of the car and tried to run away, ending up in a scuffle with a Transito (traffic) police officer, just outside the Traffic police headquarters in San Jose. The minor told police that she had been in a relationship with the 33-year-old man, identified as Alvarado Abarco, for the last two years.

According to the OIJ, the man was detained and faces charges for an apparent improper relationship and resistance to authority (the scuffle with the traffic official).

Source (in Spanish): Telenoticias