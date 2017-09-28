A Canadian political party is raffling off a vacation to Costa Rica, as part of a party fundraiser and to poke fun at Brian Pallister, Manitoba’s Premier much-publicized vacation home in the country.

On their website, Manitoba’s New Democratic Party (NDP) is giving away a $4,500 Canadian dollar ($3,600 in U.S. dollars) one-week trip for two to an all-inclusive resort in Tamarindo, “close by (Premier) Brian Pallister’s private villa.”

Raffle tickets are $20 each and the draw will be on December 9.

The NDP, Manitoba’s opposition, has accused Premier Pallister of being completely disconnectef from work when he is in Costa Rica. The NDP party says it has confirmed, through Manitoba’s freedom-of-information law, from documents obtained showing no records of phone calls between Pallister and senior staff during his most recent trips to Costa Rica.

Pallister has said publicly he doesn’t have to explain his work habits or how he communicates with staff while in Costa Rica.

“I work harder than any Premier that’s been around here for a long, long time,” he said in May. “I don’t have to defend my work ethic to you or anyone else,” reports the Canadian Press.

The raffle rules:

The raffle draw will happen on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Manitoba NDP Provincial office located at 803-294 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 0B9

You must be 16 years of age by the draw date (December 9th, 2017) in order to purchase a ticket

You must be a resident of Manitoba in order to purchase a ticket

Paid Party staff and Party President are not eligible to claim the prize

If prize is unclaimed after 30 days another winner will be drawn

Travel restrictions apply based on flight and hotel availability

Trip must be take place by December 31, 2018

Blackout dates apply from December 23 – 31, 2017; January 1 – January 8, 2018; February 17 – 25, 2018; March 24 – April 1, 2018; December 23 – 31, 2018

Lottery License Number: 288-RF-26404

Raffle tickets (if you qualify as per above) are available for purchase at: www.todaysndp.ca/costarica or visit the Manitoba NDP Provincial Office (803-294 Portage Ave, Winnipeg) to purchase tickets in-person.

