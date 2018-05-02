From all parts of the country, they came out for the traditional “marcha de los trabajadores” (march of the workers) in the center of San Jose, some defending health, education, while others expressing the discontent of the workers against the proposed tax reform.

The multitudinous march was colorful, full of music & rhythm, moving along the Avenida Segunda (Second Avenue) from the La Merced park to the Legislative Assembly to be noticed by the new crop of legislators (all but 6 of the 57 legislators are new) that took their seats for the first time today.

The march had the participation of most of the workers’ unions in the country.