The government decreed May 8 a day off for all public sector employees, with the exception of essential services, such as hospitals, police, and firefighters.

The day off was requested by the “comision de traspaso” – the committee organizing the swearing-in ceremony of Carlos Alvarado Quesada, as the 48th president of Costa Rica. The event will take place in the Parque de la Democracia, right in the center of San Jose.

The measure was published Thursday in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta and signed by President Luis Guillermo Solis and Security Minister, Gustavo Mata.