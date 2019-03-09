The mayor of Tibás, Carlos Cascante, has proposed to the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), at a cost of ¢70 million colones, the installation of 120 modular panels with protective screens on each side of the Saprissa bridge to avoid suicides.

As reported by Cascante on his Facebook page, the design was carried out with the support of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) and the Department of Roads and Bridges Conservation of the MOPT.

Cascante made the pitch to the MOPT on Wednesday with the belief it becomes a reality. “Once we can determine the engineering aspects, we are sure that we will have the support of the Minister, Rodolfo Méndez, for its implementation in the very short term,” the mayor said without specifying the date.

The so-called Saprissa bridge, due to its proximity to the Saprissa soccer, has become in recent years the scene of multiple suicide attempts and suicides.

According to data from the Fuerza Publica (National Police), in the first 6 weeks of this year (January 1 to February 19) they have received 23 calls of incidents of attempted suicides but did not say how many were actually carried out. For the same period last year there 14 calls to the 911 emergency service.

