If you got a message on WhatsApp telling you that McDonald’s is giving away combos, the info is false. The fake news was revealed on McDonad Costa Rica’s official Facebook page.

The post told clients that it is best not to open the WhatsApp link, fill out forms and much less share the message.

“All our promotions are published in our official social networks, McDonald’s App or website with the proper bases, legal conditions and expiration of each promotion,” reads the statement.

Remember that these types of messages seek to pass on viruses or steal valuable information from your cell phone.