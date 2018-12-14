Arcos Dorados, that operates the McDonald’s brand in Costa Rica will in 2019 open the doors of a restaurant in the province of Limón.

With the Limon opening, in addition to a new store in Tres Rios and in the Oxigeno commerical center, there will be 65 golden arches throughout the country, with the majority concentrated in the Central Valley.

The first McDonald’s in Costa Rica opened in 1971.

Arcos Dorados is McDonald’s largest franchisee in the world in terms of systemwide sales and number of restaurants and the largest operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean.

