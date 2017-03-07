Mechanical Malfunction Blame For Eearly Morning Train Derailment In San Jose

Q COSTA RICA – Hey, watch out there’s a train on the road! A mechanical malfunction is being blamed for the last car of the four car urban train from San Jose to Pavas leaving the tracks, rolling on the asphalt pavement for more than 100 metres before coming to a full stop.

The incident occurred minutes before 6:00am this morning, in the area of Municipal market.

An employee of the railway travelling in the third car suffered some bumps and scrapes, but did not required to be taken to hospital.

The train was running empty, having left the Pacific station in downtown San Jose, headed west to Pavas to start its first morning run back to the city.

Given the early hour, luckily there were no pedestrians or vehicles on the road, when the last car left the rails after crossing an intersection.

The incident led to the cancellation of the morning San Jose – Pavas – Belen service. At the time of this post, the road at the rear of the San Jose municipal offices remains closed, as crews and a crane work to put the car back on the rails.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related