Koa, meaning “brave without fear”, is the name of the new Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) agent, receiving more than 4,000 votes in the social networks.

Alejandro Castillo and Gustavo Núñez of OIJ K-9 unit thanked the participation of the public. In addition, they detailed that these agents respond to the chosen name and the tone of the voice of the agents who work with them.

The agents added that “in this unit, the names of the canines are unique and none is repeated”.

On the other hand, the OIJ also presented Daina, a dog that was abandoned in the vicinity of the Complejo Médico Forense (Forensic Medical Complex) in Heredia and was adopted by the Canine Unit.

The agents discovered that it has characteristics to be an agent and is being trained in the search for hydrocarbons, and arson.

