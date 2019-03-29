Miss Costa Rica 2019 formally began its countdown by revealing on Thursday, March 28, the 10 candidates that will compete in the beauty contest.

Amanda Agüero Peralta, Axa Valeria Pineda Madrigal, Brenda Muñoz Hernández, Catalina Freer Castro, Chonta Mullins Abegglen, Evelyn Sibaja Alfaro, Mónica Zamora Chavarría, Paola Chacón Fuentes, Paula Mendieta Siles and Yohanna Quesada Petgrave make up the group that will dispute the crown.

The election and coronation gala will be on July 19, 2019, at the Teletica (television channel 7) Marco Picado Studio in La Sabana. The television station owns the “Miss” rights in Costa Rica.

“They are super lucid. We already started with changes to their look, every Tuesday they have training sessions at the Imagination Agency with Karina Ramos, on Thursdays they have auto-makeup course with Kryolan and at night they have a virtual course with the writer Karla Blanco, who is coaching on how to be your own CEO of life and achieve short term goals,” explained Gabriela Alfaro, Teletica’s Image Manager and director of Miss Costa Rica.

More at Costa Rica Confidential.

