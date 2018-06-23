Casa Presidencial announced on Friday the names of the “notables” who will participate in two committees to consider the reforms required by the State and public administration.

The Minister of the Presidency, Rodolfo Piza, explained that the monthly recommendations that the notables provide to the Government will be translated into new bills and executive decrees.

“Over the course of two years, what we will have is a gradual proposal, several proposals, and where we advance faster we will probably do it in the first months, in the other cases it will take more time, but in any case we will be informing you (the press) every month,” said Piza.

Former ministers, ex-deputies, former presidential candidates, academics and current government officials are among the group convened by President Carlos Alvarado.

State Reform Commission (Comisión de Reforma del Estado):

Margarita Bolaños, former president of the Citizen Action Party (PAC)

Abril Gordienko, lawyer, academic and former presidential candidate to the vice president of the Libertarian Movement Party

Francisco Antonio Pacheco, lawyer, former Minister of Education, a former legislator of the National Liberation Party and former president of that group, former rector of UNED

Vladimir de la Cruz, historian, writer and former legislator of the Fuerza Democrática party

Kevin Casas, former Vice President of the Republic (2006 – 2007)

Rolando Araya, civil engineer, former Minister of Transport, a former legislator and former presidential candidate

Mario Redondo, lawyer, a former legislator of the Christian Social Unity Party (PUSC) and of the Christian Democratic Alliance and former presidential candidate

Diego González, lawyer, lawyer of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) and former head of the Legal Department of the Presidency of the Republic

Silvia Castro, rector of the Ulacit

Marcia González, lawyer and Minister of Justice

Roberto Salom, sociologist and former vice-rrector of Social Action of the University of Costa Rica (UCR)

Velia Govaere, lawyer and former vice-minister of Economics

Sol Echeverría, university professor and former vice presidential candidate for the New Generation Party (PNG)

Public Administration Reform Commission (Comisión de Reforma de Administración Pública):

Mónica Catalán, business administrator and lawyer, current administrative director of the fraction of the National Restoration Party

Edna Camacho, economist, former head of the Treasury, former director of Cinde and minister coordinator of the Economic Council of the Government

Ana Virginia Calzada, lawyer, former president of the Constitutional Court (Sala IV)

Jorge Guardia, economist, lawyer and former president of the Central Bank

Roman Navarro, lawyer and former official of the CCSS, the Foreign Ministry, the Legislative Assembly, the Judiciary, the Bar Association and the Aresep

Miguel Sobrado, sociologist and business administrator, professor at the National University (UNA)

Ana Victoria Zapata, lawyer, former national director of the Ministry of Labor and former director of the Coffee Institute of Costa Rica

According to Rodolfo Piza, the state reform commission will be for two years and will give monthly progress reports.

In the case of the commission for the reform of public administration, Minister Pilar Garrido said that it will be appointed for a term of four years.

“The mandate that we have today is what has guided us as the Government of the Republic: to work for what unites us, to work for those common longings (…) Today, again, our challenge is to strengthen ourselves in what unites us, in respect, in the love of Costa Rica that is bigger, stronger and more visionary than any pettiness there may be,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

Alvarado said that the concrete results will be what will serve to judge the progress of the work of both committees of notables.

Source (in Spanish): La Nacion; Casa Presidencial

