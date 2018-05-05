Seldom does Melissa Mora answer her fans, however, this week her patience was tested with a user who questioned her aesthetic surgeries in a hot bikini photo, which she shared on her social networks after a show.

The user, identified as unbekantersoldat commented: “In my opinion she looked much better with the natural butt … those cheeks look so strange … don’t they bother you when you sit?”.

Later another follower who calls himself urm1no1 said: “That’s a good surgeon, a good butt.”

The model did not remain silent and responded: “They are not implants”, revealing that her buttocks are natural.

It seemed to have shut everyone up.