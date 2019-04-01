Secure and safe is how Melissa Mora wants to feel on her wedding day this Saturday (April 6) when she says ‘I do” to her future husband, Jonathan Picado, who to that end decided to hire an army of strongmen to keep an eye on his bride and her family.

The Costa Rica model, tv personality and singer’s wedding will be at 4:00 pm inside the Hotel Wyndham Herradura chapel.

According to sources, the hired men will be located in different strategic locations, both at the entrance of the hotel, the hotel, the chapel, and the hall where the “pachanga” (party) will take place after the ceremony.

Rándall Calderón, who has been the bodyguard for the singer and her six-year-old daughter, Camila, for the past five years, is in charge of the entire security protocol for the wedding.

“I have their confidence and I have to take care of them until the end of the event,” said Calderón, adding that the bodyguards will be blending in with the hotel security staff, just there will be lots of them around.

