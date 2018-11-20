In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Luis Beltran, whose brother and three friends died rafting on his Costa Rica bachelor party trip last month has spoken out about their deaths for the first time.

Ernesto Sierra, Jorge Caso, Sergio Lorenzo and Andres Denis, all died after their raft flipped over on the Naranjo river shortly after 3 pm on October 20. They were all aged between 25 and 35 and were in Costa Rica celebrating Lorenzo’s brother Beltran’s bachelor party with 10 other men.



If you cannot see the video above, click here for access to GMA.

‘It was supposed to be just an amazing time and within five minutes – it was literally two or three days of nothing but great memories and within five minutes, literally everything just turned upside down,’ Luis Beltran, who lives in Miami, told GMA.

‘These weren’t random people or friend of a friend, these people were specifically chosen because they all played a part in my life. I’ve lost a brother but, I’ve said it to these guys. I’ve lost four brothers, all these guys,’ he said, his voice trailing off.

Local tour guide Kevin Thompson Reid also died on that day.

Beltran urged anyone who was considering a similar trip to research it beforehand, saying: ‘When you go on vacation, subconsciously you put your guard down because you want to have a good time.

‘You don’t think anything bad is going to happen.

