Thousands of migrants have traveled in a caravan, mostly on foot, from Honduras to the Mexico – Guatemala border, the journey has stretched for over 640 kilometers (400 miles).

Their hope to reach the United States, however, they are have encountered a somewhat insurmountable obstacle at the Mexico border. Some have been forced to sleep while exposed to the elements, others have decided to turn back while the majority have said they are determined to press on.

Following are photos from EFE, the Spanish international news agency, taking this past week.

-FOTODELDIA- GU006. CHIQUIMULA (GUATEMALA), 17/10/2018.- La caravana de migrantes hondureños sigue su paso hoy, miércoles 17 de octubre de 2018, desde la ciudad de Chiquimula rumbo al departamento de Zacapa (Guatemala). La caravana, que cumple su tercer día en Guatemala, salió el sábado pasado desde San Pedro Sula, ciudad del norte de Honduras, con la idea de llegar a Estados Unidos, incluso a Canadá, aduciendo razones de seguridad y la busca de mejores condiciones de vida. EFE/Esteban Biba

Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., are pictured on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., crosses the Suchiate river with the help of fellow migrants to avoid the border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., jumps from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

 

