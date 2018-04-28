Here is a comforting word from the new (to-be) Minister of Security, Michael Soto: murders won’t stop overnight.

The current deputy director of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), who on May 8, will become the ministro de Seguridad Publica, said he will work with the OIJ and other police agencies to bring back peace and tranquility to the people, but it will take time.

The 26 year veteran of the Poder Judicial said he is committed to fight organized crime. Soto is honest about the security conditions in the country, which are not the best. “There is a lot of work ahead. I had the opportunity to talk several times with the President (elected) and share some ideas of how we can develop and get ahead with the homicide rate, assault index and others,” said Soto.

For the last few years, the number of murders in the country have been close to 600 per year. In 2017, the figure was 603. With that figure, the rate is 12 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies as an epidemic when the rate is higher than 10.

