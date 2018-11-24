The Minister of Health, Giselle Amador, has called it quits, tendering her resignation on Friday to President Carlos Alvarado. Amador cited health reasons for her departure effective on Monday.

This is the first minister to abandon the Alvarado administration that began on May 8, 2018.

According to the statement by Casa Presidencial released at 11:30 pm Friday, it said, “the Presidency thanks you for the management carried out, vocation of service and commitment shown with the administration and with the public health of the country during the time that he served in the high office”.

