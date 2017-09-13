Though there was no contest for the 2017 Miss Costa Rica, Teletica, the owner of the Miss Costa Rica franchise on Tuesday confirmed there will be a show to select the 2018 Miss Costa Rica.

But the response to the call hasn’t been all that what had been expected; at the Tuesday audition, only 20 girls attended the call to be Miss Costa Rica 2018.

Gabriela Alfaro, Teletica image manager and organizer of the beauty contest, told La Nacion’s Viva on Monday that more than 40 girls were invited to the preliminary session, corresponding to the number of registration forms they received during August.

Despite this, not all the girls arrived at the event, for the selection of the 10 candidates to the Miss Costa Rica 2018 pageant, in contrast to the several dozens of girls responding to the call in the 2016 event.

Thought Alfaro did not elaborate on the subject, the low turn out could be the controversy for the Miss Costa Rica 2017, when Teletica did not hold a casting or pageant, naming Elena Correa, the first finalist in 2016, as the 2017 Costa Rican beauty queen. The naming of Correa was surrounded by controversy that her boyfriend had bought her the Miss Costa Rica crown.

On Tuesday, the majority of the girls showing up for the casting were between 18 and 28 years of age, mainly from the provinces of San Jose, Puntarenas and Alajuela.

Natalia Carvajal, crowned in 2016 in Egypt as Miss Eco Universe; Hellen Morales, 2016 Miss Costa Rica candidate and Raquel Castro, Miss Summer 2016, were among the girls participating in the closed event at the Teletica Marco Picado Studio in La Sabana.

La Nacion’s Diana Mendez waited outside the Teletica studios to bring us photos of some of the girls arriving for the Miss Costa Rica 2018 casting call on Tuesday.

Alexa Muñoz, 23, Alajuela Fabiola Montoya, 22, Heredia Allison Gómez, 19, Desamparados Katherine Ford Leiton, 26. Ana Victoria González, 28 Evelyn Sibaja, 24, Alajuela Priscilla Rivera, 24 Valeria Davila Murillo, 18 Daniela Johnson, 26, Desamparados Carolina Carvajal Larissa Sanchez, 25, Puntarenas. Raquel Castro Castro, Perez Zeledón Hellen Morales Natalia Carvajal, 26

No dates have been announced to the Miss Costa Rica 2018 pageant.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.