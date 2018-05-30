Miguel Rodríguez, representing Costa Rica, came in sixth place in the 10th edition of the Mister Gay World event that took place from May 21 to May 27, 2018, in Knysna, South Africa.

Rodríguez won the first place in social networks and 26-year-old Australian reality TV chef and cookbook author, Jordan Bruno, was crowned as the Mr. Gay World 2018, beating out 20 other competitors from around the world and will now serve as a global ambassador for LGBTQ people throughout the next year. Second place went to Ricky Devine-White, a 36-year-old New Zealand personal trainer. Third place went to Samarpan Maiti, a 29-year-old Indian researcher of brain cancers.

According to the Costa Rican organizers, one of the great activities they carried out was an auction of the president of the gay world, whose funds were raised for charity. The Tico candidate carried a chonete and a scarf embroidered with the name of Costa Rica. One of the auctioneers asked him to auction his bowtie, for a price of $500.

Rodriguez is from Alajuela, 29 years old and a student of Business Administration.

Before the Mr. Gay World 2018 grand finale even began, each competitor was judged on how well they executed a campaign for the benefit of the LGBTQ community and how well they used social platforms to promote that work. Additionally, each man was judged on a video message sharing their work and their vision for a more accepting world.

At the grand finale, the men went through a gauntlet of tasks meant to test their personal, physical and emotional prowess, including a sports challenge and a written test to judge their knowledge of worldwide LGBTQ history. There was also a photo shoot and several runway challenges as each delegate models formal wear, swimwear and a cultural costume exhibiting their home country’s unique garb.

Next year’s Mr. Gay World 2019 competition will be held in Hong Kong.