The alert went out on Friday, 26-year-old model, Isamara Alejandra Villalta Solano and her 17-year-old brother, Kendall Gonzalez, had gone missing.

Posts and reposts on the social media called for help in locating the two.

But that all came to a tragic end for the model, when on Monday when her body was recovered.

Kendall is still missing.

The find of the Isamara’s body followed a police search on Monday of the area around the Jesus Maria river in Guadalupe de Esparza, Puntarenas, in a remote area near where the body of Andres Perez had been found on Sunday night.

Robbery was not the motive, the victim had all his belogings with him.

Authorities learned that Perez had a history of drug trafficking and illegal use of weapons.

Authorites also learned that Perez, who had been shot in the head and beaten, presumably tortured, had been Isamara’s boyfriend.

The body of the model was found Monday some 100 meters from where the Perez’s corpse was found when authorities returned to the Jesus Maria River in search of more evidence in the Perez murder

The model had several bullet wounds. Isamara was a resident Carrizal de Alajuela.

More: Medical Examiner: “An Increase In Excess Violence and Cruelty In Homicides”

Michael Soto Rojas, head of OIJ Plans and Operations, said according to witness reports, three people were traveling in a white BMW, which was intercepted by three cars with armed men.

The incident occurred at 11 pm in the center of the city of Alajuela. Police did not specify the location.

This was Friday night.

24 hours late police located the BMW near the soccer field in Angostura de San Ramón de Alajuela.

That vehicle apparently had been “loaned” to Perez and he was behind the wheel when it was intercepted by the unknown gunmen.

The vehicle is now being inspected by crime scene investigators for evidence.

In a press conference Monday, Soto said they are hopeful to find the young Kendall still alive. But, he explained, today (Tuesday), in any event police will resume the search in Jesus Maria river.

The OIJ chief explained, the bodies were found in an area some 8 kilometers from the Interamerican Norte (Ruta 1) and can only be accessed by a 4 wheel drive vehicle, as the dead end road is gravel and mud.

The closest house to the body find is about 4 kilometers away.

A witness, a local of the area, told La Nacion that on Saturday, at around 4:00 am, he noticed two vehicles, one white and the other dark, traveling at full speed towards the river. He added that an hour later, the cars came out.

Initially, he did not see it as anything strange because it is normal for people to go to the river at that hour.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.