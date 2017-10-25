“Money will not bring back David, money is not happiness, the drunk driver who hit my brother committed a crime and has to pay for his acts, that simple…we felt bad knowing that he (suspect) is at home today, we are outraged,” was the reaction of Dennys Yáñez on learning that the driver who killed her brother was released, with only precautionary measures.

Venezuelan national David Yáñez was struck down Sunday morning while participating in the 2017 edition of the San Jose Half Marathon when a drunk driver struck him down after disrespecting a traffic police checkpoint. David died in hospital minutes after his arrival. The driver was identified by his last name Blandon and is 26 years of age.

In the early hours of Monday morning, a judge released Blandon, with the condition that he sign in at the courthouse every 15 days and maintain a fixed address, confirmed Luis Cubillo, lawyer or the victim’s family.

Dennys and her brother Jesús Yáñez, who arrived in Costa Rica on Monday, declared that they will be seeing this case through to the end. The lawyer representing the Venezuelans said the Yáñez’s went to the Courts on Tuesday to become a party to the judicial process and appeal the release. A new hearing could be within the next five days.

The lawyer representing the Venezuelans said the Yáñez’s went to the Courts on Tuesday to become a party to the judicial process and appeal the release. A new hearing could be within the next five days.

“What if that drunken guy not only ran over my brother but had run over several others? Would they have let him go so fast?” Dennys questioned.

“He (David) came to Costa Rica pursuing his sports dream, and better conditions, he had plans to establish permanently in this country (Costa Rica),” declared Jesus.

According to Dennys and Jesus, their brother David began his career in sports at the age of 12 and in Costa Rica finished first and second place in several competitions.

Anguished by high cost

The cost of repatriating the body to Venezuela is approximately US$15,000. To cover the expense, the family is hopeful for the assistance of the Venezuelan Embassy in Costa Rica and the organizers of the marathon, given that David died while competing in the event.

David’s siblings said Mario Reyes, manager of the race, has so far not formally communicated with them, nor have they been informed of the coverage of the insurance policy the organizers maintained for the event.

Through a press release, the organizer assured that they had all the necessary permits (that included an insurance policy) for the race. “We have all the security measures that are always taken, there is a protocol that we will follow strictly. There are things that we can not control,” said the press release.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.