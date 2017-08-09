Television host, dancer, and model, Montserrat del Castillo, is back in the operating room again for repairs on her lips something she has wanted for years.

While under the knife, the beauty also her nose done because she did not like the way it looked on TV.

Feliz domingo ☀️ 😎 🌴 A post shared by Monts Del Castillo (@montsdelcastillo) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

When she was 18, she had a whole “bunch of crap” done to her at a clinic offering a package deal. The result was a deformation of her lips, swelling of her face and made her look more “chinilla” (Asian).

The plastic surgey was so bad that, in her opinion, made her look “feilla” (gross)…and on national television to boot. Many would ask her if she had her cheekbones operated on, but that part of the face has not been touched, swears the tv host/dancer/model.

“At last, I will fulfill the dream of correcting that forever!”, said Monserrat in a video in the social networks.

Otra ves oscuro 😛no aguante el rubio 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Monts Del Castillo (@montsdelcastillo) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

The surgery was done last Saturday in a well-known clinic, the tv host/dancer/model commented on social media, “I am now happy to be able to smile like before!”

Montserrat, now 27, can be seen on Teletica‘s #debocaenbocacr. More on Monts on Facebook , where she lists as being single, living in San Jose and having studied public relations at the Ulatina, and on Instagram.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.