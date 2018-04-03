The “Momument Los Presentes” (Momument To Those Present), a sculptural set made of bronze composed of nine life-size figures, representing the Costa Rican peasant.

The work personifies the typical inhabitants of the Central Valley, in danger of disappearing due to modernization; Paradoxically, they are represented as firm, immutable, static and in silent rebellion against changes.

The work was developed by the Costa Rican sculptor Fernando Calvo, who received the “Premio del Salón Anual de Escultura en 1980” and the “Premio Nacional Aquileo J. Echeverría en 1982”.

The sculptural group “Los Presentes” is located in the gardens of the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank – building in downtown San Jose (Avenida Central and Calle 4), since 1989.