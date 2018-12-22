The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) continues to stall in presenting the bill that would regulate mobility apps like Uber, asking on Thursday a new extension before the Comisión de Asuntos Económicos (Economic Affairs Committee).

MOPT minister Rodolfo Mendez is asking for 20 more days.

“We have continued advancing, but the complexity of the matter and the desire to present a visionary project in which it integrates the regulation of the operation of the taxi and the provision of irregular services, requires us to need these 20 additional days,” Mendez said in the letter sent to Comisión chairman Pablo Heriberto Abarca.

The MOPT had to present its proposal by November 6, but at the time it has asked for more time, 30 business days, which would have been this past Tuesday, but instead opted to request more time.

Taxi drivers insist they will continue their protests against Uber, the next massive ‘taking to the streets’ is expected next month.

In the meantime, Uber continues to operate despite the occasional crackdown by the Policia de Transito on Uber drivers.

Uber began operations in Costa Rica more than three years ago, in that time it the company has grown to more than 20,000 drivers and more than 760,000 registered users.

