Within a short time, drivers may have to start paying for the Liberia – Cañas, the 50 killometer section of the Interamericana or Ruta 1.

Guana Noticias reports that MOPT minister Rodolfo Méndez Mata confirmed that studies are being carried out to determine the feasibility of the tolls, that woulc could cost between ¢700 and ¢1,400 colones.