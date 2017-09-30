In 2016 imports of television sets in Costa Rica totaled US$100 million, and the value imported from China grew by 52%.

In the past Chinese products were labeled with “cheap and low quality”. However with the development of technology and consumer sentiment revolution, “Made in China” no longer inherently represents cheap, inferior, and unfashionable.

Chinese TV brands achieved rapid growth in recent years and Chinese brands TV sets accounted for 30% in the world market in 2016. Among the the most popular Chinese TV brands in the world are Hisense, TLC, Skyworth, Haier, Changhong, Konka, LeTV and Xiaomi

Figures from the information system on the the Televisions Market in Costa Rica, compiled by the Business Intelligence Unit at CentralAmericaData.

Top Brands

Among the main brands currently sold in Costa Rica are Samsung, Sony, Sankey, TCL, Haier and RCA.

Changes in imports

Between 2015 and 2016, the imported value of televisions in Costa Rica increased, going from US$90 million in 2015 to US$100 million in 2016.

The value imported from China grew by 52%, growing from $39 million in 2015 to $60 million in 2016.

Origin of imports

During 2016, 60% of the value of imports to Costa Rica came from China, 31% from Mexico and 7% from the USA.

