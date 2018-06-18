A new flow of water and volcanic material at high speed descended today on Sunday from the Fuego volcano in Guatemala, two weeks after its largest eruption since 1974.

A bulletin from the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) stated the lahar was headed towards the Las Lajas ravine and is 35 meters wide and two meters high.

According to the scientific institution, the passage of this abundant fine and pasty material, with blocks of up to three meters in diameter, produces vibrations in the ground, as well as destroying what is in its path.

Heavy rains in the disaster zone caused by the awakening of the colossus on June 3 are causing the lahars, considered the main danger to neighboring communities.

On Sunday, rescue forces entered the so-called ground zero for several hours in search of human remains, but had to leave the area.

Fuego volcanoÂ´s fury has left more than 100 dead, nearly 200 missing and 1.7, 000,000 affected.

INSIVUMEH also warned the rain of recent days has saturated the ground, particularly in the volcanic chain and the northeast and southwest of the country.

According to experts, the volcano expelled some 300 million cubic meters of volcanic material from all the ravines, but there is still a large part of it at the top of the complex which may fall at any moment.

INSIVUMEH report stated that water accumulation in the northeast of the country exceeded 170 millimeters, which means that the humidity is maximum, as well as the probability of sudden flooding of rivers, landslides and erosion.

With bad weather predicted to continue, scientists called on local authorities to maintain constant monitoring and take precautions to avoid further tragedies.