More Investment In Costa Rica For Cargill

Q COSTA RICA – The multinational food company Cargill not only ratified investments in Costa Rica by 2020, but also ensures that current operations are in good health.

Its president for Central America, Xavier Vargas, told La Nacion his value-added plant (ready to cook processed chicken) and the service center are two very successful facilities in Costa Rica that are growing.

The multinationa food producer and owner in Costa Rica of Cinta Azul and Pipasa plans to invest US$30 million in the construction of a distribution center in San Rafael de Alajuela and US$20 million on technology and computer systems.

The company plans to start construction of the distribution center in 2018, after finishing with the design process, procedures and permits this year.

“We have been very well received in Costa Rica. We have had the opportunity to meet with the president (of the Republic), Luis Guillermo Solís three times since we bought Pipasa. We have had the visit of the company CEO, president David Mac Lennan. The country has received us very kindly, it has facilitated us in paperwork and permits,” said Vargas. “We had always wanted to be with greater presence in Costa Rica”.

In 2000, Cargill purchased Cinta Azul. In 2011, the multinational closed its deal for Pipasa. With the purchases, the company was able to solidify its presence in Costa Rica in processed meats (embutidos in Spanish), animal nutrition and everything chicken.

Vargas explained its business in Costa Rica is “growing organically”, saying that the growth in demand for chicken is between 2% and 4% annually.

Cargill in Costa Rica employs 5,000 and produces for local consumption, as well for export throughout Central America.

Source: Nacion.com

